Ted Cruz Takes a Truly Gross Pornographic Jab at ‘Morning Joe’ Stars’ Meeting With Trump

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago.

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mika go to Mar-a-Lago and kiss the ring and suck up to Donald Trump. You can’t make that story up.”

His guest, the apparently prurient Cruz, responded by offering a disturbing, lewd characterization of what happened at the meeting.

“Well, I’m not even sure they were kissing the ring, I think they were kissing a little bit lower than that,” he said. “They’re desperate. There are three viewers that watch Morning Joe and two of them are blood relatives to Joe and Mika."

Hannity chuckled at Cruz’s unseemly analogy.

Scarborough and Brzezinski have faced blowback from progressives since they disclosed last month that they met with Trump following his victory in the presidential election.

The two have been vociferous critics of the once and future president since he first ran for office in 2016, though their criticisms of Trump—hyperbolic as they may be at times—have never gone to the porn-brained schoolboy realm where Cruz’s thoughts traveled Monday.

“In this meeting, President Trump was cheerful,” Brzezinski said, on Morning Joe‘s November 18 broadcast. “He was upbeat. He seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most divisive issues, and for those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times—especially between us—I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we?”

Since announcing their meeting with Trump, the Morning Joe hosts have watched ratings for the political chat show crater along with the rest of the programming at MSNBC.

Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, Neilsen figures showed the network hemorrhaging as much as 38 percent of its viewers after the election, while conservative Fox News saw a 41 percent audience boost.

The network also faces an uncertain future as parent company Comcast says it plans to spin off the network, along with several other cable channels, into a standalone entity.