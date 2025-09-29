Ted Cruz Tears Into MTG for Claiming ‘the Jews’ Want to Kill Her

Sen. Ted Cruz tore into Republican colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene following a cryptic post in which she suggested that a “foreign government or powerful people” may try to kill her.

In a series of X posts over the weekend, Greene implied that her continued calls to release the so-called Jeffrey Epstein files had put a target on her back. “I am not suicidal and one of the happiest, healthiest people you will meet,” she wrote.

“With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out,” she added. “The People understand what I’m saying.”

Although Greene did not specify which “foreign governments” might want her dead, Cruz said the quiet part loud as he waded into the debate on Sunday, tweeting “Why do crazy people keep thinking ‘the Jews’ are trying to kill them?” in response to her post.

Cruz later expanded on his claims after a number of users criticized his decision to immediately assume Israel was the foreign power referred to in Greene’s post.

“She never mentioned Jews, but you just told on yourself here,” said RiftTV host and internet personality Elijah Schaffer.

Ted Cruz implied MTG thought "the Jews" were trying to kill her in a series of posts over the weekend. X

“To all the bots saying she never mentioned the Jews, it says ‘find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions,’” wrote Cruz. “She’s talking about Belgians? Argentinians? As she said, ‘the People understand.’ Yes, we do.”

“And no, Israel didn’t murder Charlie,” he added, referring to a series of debunked conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Also joining the pile-on was Trump ultra-loyalist and Greene’s longtime nemesis Laura Loomer, who responded to the post with a tweet that read “This is what happens when you destroy your family with an affair & you’re having a midlife crisis at 51 years old because nobody takes you seriously anymore. Nobody is trying to kill you, @mtgreenee. Put the alcohol down. If you are suffering from alcoholism, there is help.”

Laura Loomer also attacked Greene over the post. X

Other MAGA voices who attacked Greene included RedState writer Bonchie, who wrote “Georgia, you need to get this woman out of office. She’s lost her mind.”

Conservative news outlet Reagan Battalion also posted “The Jews don’t want to kill you, even the left does not want to kill you, you are actually the best thing that happened to them in a very long time.”

Greene has been accused of anti-semitism in the past, including after a 2021 Facebook post in which she speculated that the 2018 California wildfires were caused by “lasers or blue beams of light” created by “space solar generators” owned by businesses funded by the Rothschild investment group.

The post was eventually paraphrased as blaming “Jewish Space Lasers” for the disaster.

Greene is one of four GOP lawmakers to have broken with the administration to call for the immediate release of the Epstein files, putting her at odds with the rest of the party.

Greene has been one of the most vocal proponents of releasing the Epstein files. BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped. Period. Every time. At all times,” Greene wrote.

“For me, it’s not about a pissing contest between political parties or political enemies. The Epstein rape and pedophile network must be exposed.”

Yet despite her dogged determination to see the Epstein files made public, Greene still maintains that President Donald Trump is innocent of any alleged wrongdoing related to the infamous child predator.

“The women and their attorney have said over and over that Donald Trump did nothing wrong and he was the only one that helped the women. That is factually true,” Greene clarified in her post.