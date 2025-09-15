MAGA Melts Down About Emmy Awards Ignoring Charlie Kirk

Senator Ted Cruz has renewed his attacks on Hollywood, this time criticizing Emmy winners for not mentioning Charlie Kirk in their acceptance speeches.

On Monday morning, the Texas Republican re-posted an article from The Hollywood Reporter about the ceremony being “silent” on the slain conservative activist and wrote, “But of course they were.”

“Hollywood claims they’re all about free speech,” Cruz wrote. “And yet not even ONE of them could muster a word about @charliekirk11 being assassinated because of his speech.”

But of course they were.



Hollywood claims they’re all about free speech. And yet not even ONE of them could muster a word about ⁦@charliekirk11⁩ being assassinated because of his speech. 🤯



But they did come out for open borders & against Israel…. https://t.co/gZPrIkuTPS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 15, 2025

Cruz also called out Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, who ended her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy by declaring, “F--k ICE and free Palestine!”

Einbinder’s speech was the most scrutinized in a ceremony that avoided any mention of Kirk’s killing and mostly dodged politics entirely.

Cruz wasn’t the only MAGA voice that fumed as a result.

The Emmys made ZERO reference to Charlie Kirk who was assassinated.

Instead #Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder after her win: “F**k ICE and Free Palestine"



This is the Hollywood left.pic.twitter.com/r95IrbXquK — TheRealMrBench (@therealmrbench) September 15, 2025

“The Emmys made ZERO reference to Charlie Kirk who was assassinated... This is the Hollywood left,” wrote one user on X with more than 36,000 followers.

Another conservative account described the Emmys as “evil and a joke” for ignoring “a political voice with a major media presence who was gunned down just 5 days earlier.”

“That #CharlieKirk tribute at the #Emmys was very touching,” wrote another user sarcastically. “I mean, these bastions of tolerance, peace, love, and wokeness will do it at some point in the show, right? RIGHT?!?”

Cruz, for his part, has focused his social media presence on demonizing unsympathetic reactions to Kirk’s death in recent days.

He has called for the firing of a university professor, criticized the president of the Oxford Union debating society, and even posted a video of himself personally painting over anti-Kirk graffiti on the side of a Texas highway.

Cruz has long shown animus for actors and musicians that he groups into the category of “Hollywood.”

In January, the senator struck out at Selena Gomez after the singer posted a tearful video focused on ICE deportations.

“Why were no tears shed for Jocelyn Nungaray?” Cruz wrote, referring to a 12-year-old girl in Texas who was allegedly killed by two Venezuelan men who entered the country illegally.

Why were no tears shed for Jocelyn Nungaray?



Or Laken Riley?



Or Rachel Morin?



Why does Hollywood only cry for murderers & rapists & gang-bangers? https://t.co/ezjX5mt1cp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 27, 2025

“Why does Hollywood only cry for murderers & rapists & gang bangers?” he wrote, after Gomez took down the video amid a conservative backlash.

Cruz’s attack on Gomez, along with other MAGA warriors, earned a rebuke from conservative pundit Geraldo Rivera, who wrote that people attacking her on social media “should be ashamed.”

“You can disagree without being disagreeable,” Rivera wrote.

Cruz’s rhetoric from January about Hollywood crying for “murderers & rapists” echoes MAGA accounts that have tried to draw comparisons between George Floyd’s death and Kirk’s death in recent days.

A poster of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is displayed at a memorial following the fatal shooting of Kirk, at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Machowicz Thomas Machowicz/REUTERS

“Charlie Kirk was not mentioned once at the Emmy awards. George Floyd was mentioned numerous times in previous Emmy awards shows,” one user on X wrote on Monday morning. “Absolutely disgusting.”

Floyd was not mentioned explicitly at the 2020 Emmys ceremony, which was held remotely due to the pandemic, but several nominees wore shirts supporting Black Lives Matter and other victims of police violence, such as Breonna Taylor.

At that time, many conservative voices—including Charlie Kirk—emphasized Floyd’s criminal history and his fentanyl use when discussing his death.

Kirk called Floyd a “scumbag” during a 2021 speech and said that his death was “unworthy of the attention.”

In the wake of the 31-year-old’s death, President Donald Trump has said that he will posthumously award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, while conservative members of Congress have called for a statue of Kirk to be erected inside the Capitol building.

“We have a statue of MLK in the Capitol, don’t we?” Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde said about the proposal.

Cruz was not a signatory on the letter to Speaker Mike Johnson proposing a statute of Kirk, and he has not said whether he will attend a memorial service for Kirk being held on Thursday in Arizona.

The Daily Beast has contacted Cruz’s office for comment.

Kirk referred to Floyd as