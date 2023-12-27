Teen Shoots Sister Dead in Fight Over Christmas Presents, Police Say

A teenager in Florida allegedly shot his sister dead in a family argument about Christmas presents, authorities said Tuesday. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the alleged shooter, 14, had been out shopping with the victim, 23-year-old Abrielle Baldwin, as well as his 15-year-old brother and other relatives on Christmas Eve. The teen brothers began arguing about who was getting more Christmas gifts, Gualtieri said, with the dispute continuing later at their grandmother’s house in Largo. There, outside the home, Baldwin told her brother to stop arguing about the presents. The 14-year-old then threatened to shoot Baldwin and her baby, Gualtieri said, before pulling the trigger. Baldwin was struck in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the sheriff, though her baby was not harmed. The 15-year-old also allegedly shot the 14-year-old in the stomach during the incident, police said. The younger brother received treatment and has been charged with murder, while the older boy has been charged with attempted murder.