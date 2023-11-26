Terry Venables, Former England Soccer Player and Coach, Dies at 80
Former England soccer player and coach Terry Venables, died at age 80 on Saturday after a long illness, according to a statement released by his family. He played for many English clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace during his career. He then managed Palace and QPR before moving to Barcelona, where he led a team that included former England captain Gary Lineker to the Spanish league title and brought the Spanish team the European Cup final. Lineker posted a tribute on Twitter writing that Venables was “the best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.” During his final season, Venables managed Tottenham, where he won the FA Cup. The Premier League announced that Tottenham will have its players in black armbands and hold a minute-long applause ahead of its Sunday game.