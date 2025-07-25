MAGA Star Hit With Bombshell Allegations After Wife’s Biblical Divorce Drama

The adulterous MAGA politician whose wife is divorcing him on “biblical grounds” has been hit with even more cheating accusations.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his estranged wife Angela declared three separate homes as their primary residence in mortgage documents, allowing them to lock in improperly low lending rates, the Associated Press reported.

They also allegedly double-dipped on a tax break for primary residences and listed two other investment properties as vacation homes on the mortgage applications.

Interest rates on mortgages for primary homes are much lower than the rates for secondary homes or investment properties, allowing the couple to potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars with the false statements, The New York Times reported.

It’s a federal and state crime to knowingly make false statements on mortgage documents.

Ken and Angela Paxton have been accused of listing three separate homes as their primary residence on mortgage documents. LM Otero/AP

The Paxtons did not respond to The New York Times or the AP’s request for comment. The Daily Beast has reached out as well.

The couple have long resided in a $1.5 million home in a gated community in the Dallas suburbs, according to the AP. That house is in the district that Angela, a state senator, represents. It’s also where Ken Paxton—who is challenging incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican primary for U.S. Senate—said he lived until recently.

Angela announced earlier this month that she’s leaving Ken, a staunch Christian conservative and anti-abortion crusader who confessed to carrying on a years-long affair.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” she wrote in a social media post. “But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds.



I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to… — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025

Besides the Dallas home, the couple—who have four children and five grandchildren—also own two rental properties in Austin, a rental property in College Station, Texas, and a fourth rental property in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, the AP reported.

On mortgage documents, they listed the Dallas home and the two Austin properties as their primary residences. They also collected a homestead property tax break on both the Dallas home and one of the Austin properties—a home worth $1.1 million—that is only supposed to apply to the primary residence.

They rent out the College Station home even though the mortgage says the property is for the Paxtons’ exclusive use and cannot be rented out.

And the Broken Bow home—a luxury five-bedroom cabin—is available for rent on Airbnb even though the $1.2 million mortgage, which is in Ken Paxton’s name, stipulates that it can’t be rented out.

President Donald Trump has accused his political adversaries, including Adam Schiff, of mortgage fraud. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The findings are ironic given that President Donald Trump has accused his political adversaries—including California Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney Letitia James—of mortgage fraud based on far less serious circumstances, according to the AP.

Last month, Paxton told reporters, “I hope that if [James] has done something wrong, I hope that she’s actually held accountable.”

Conveniently, Ken Paxton’s office is the primary agencies tasked with investigating allegations of mortgage fraud, making him unlikely to face much legal trouble in Texas, the outlet reported.

He has already weathered several scandals over the years. In 2015, he was indicted for securities fraud and paid a $300,000 settlement deal to avoid a criminal trial.

Then in 2023, he was impeached by the Republican-controlled state House over accusations of corruption and abuse of power connected to his affair, though the state Senate acquitted him.