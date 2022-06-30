Escaped Texas Inmate’s Mom: I’m ‘Terrified for the Community’
MANHUNT
Interned at a state hospital after being found not guilty of killing his father by reason of insanity in 2014, Alex Ervin made headlines earlier this week after he all but strolled out of the facility, scaled a high fence, and escaped. Now, his mother tells KXAN, she fears the 29-year-old man could seriously hurt someone. “When Lex is on his medication, he’s a pussycat. He’s a sweetheart,” Leslie said, referring to her son by a family nickname. “When he’s off his meds, all bets are off. We don’t know what he’s going to do.” She told the outlet that Ervin “killed his dad, and he did that unmedicated… He was totally in a delusion. And I’m afraid that that might happen again. He hasn’t been unmedicated for many years.” Leslie and her family have taken measures to protect themselves, she said, and advised members of the community, for whom she said she was “terrified,” to do the same.