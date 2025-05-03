Rep. Jasmine Crockett says high-ranking Republicans are privately becoming more vocal in their criticism over the MAGA agenda.

“It’s absolutely insane,” the progressive Texas congresswoman said in a Friday night sit-down with CNN.

“Like, behind closed doors, they will talk about how these things are crazy,” she continued. “You can find plenty of Republicans that will tell you that these tariffs are a problem. They will tell you that, and they know that it’s a problem.”

Crockett’s comments come amid mounting signs of discord within GOP ranks over the economic uncertainty unleashed by President Donald Trump’s tariffs against more than 90 countries.

Several senior party officials—including Sens. Rand Paul and Chuck Grassley as well as Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon—have broken ranks in recent weeks to voice their opposition to the levies, with mounting calls to return control of tariff rates, which has lain with the presidency since 1934, to Congress.

Though Crockett contends the discord runs deep behind closed doors, she suggested that the majority of GOP representatives are choosing not to voice any qualms for fear of retribution.

“It seems like they do whatever [Donald Trump] wants them to do at all times, right?” she said, adding that the difficult position this has placed them in “is why they don’t want to go out and listen to their constituents at their town halls.”

The congresswoman further said the clearest sign of this has been at congressional hearings on GOP-tabled bills, during which Republican officials have appeared reluctant to discuss prospective amendments to any items under discussion.

“They literally were silent,” she said. “It was almost like they were told, ‘Don’t say anything, because we can’t win. We just have to vote down these common-sense amendments and get through this, because this is what we’ve been told to do.”