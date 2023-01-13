Texas Students Hospitalized After Allegedly Being Made to Do 400 Push-Ups
DANGEROUS
High school football players in Texas were left needing urgent medical treatment after their coach allegedly ordered them to do 400 push-ups as a punishment, according to reports. The extreme workout was said to have been ordered by John Harrell, the head football coach at Rockwall-Heath High School, who has since been suspended and placed on administrative leave. The Dallas Morning News reported that at least eight students needed hospital treatment, with one of their mother’s telling Fox 4 that their child had been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis—a potentially life-threatening medical condition caused by damaged muscle tissue. The school district said in a statement that it had engaged an “independent third party” to conduct an investigation.