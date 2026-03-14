An already-tense White House was plunged further into chaos during an emergency meeting Friday morning, reports an anonymous source who overheard the conversation while performing routine maintenance on the President’s Diet Coke button.

Rather than rushing to get their story straight before a press conference addressing any of the administration’s ongoing public relations crises or hastily applying gold leaf to a fake plant, however, aides were poring over a victory speech to be delivered at Sunday’s 98th Academy Awards by none other than the First Lady, Melania Trump.

First Lady Melania Trump attends Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026, in Washington, DC. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Oscars remarks, prepared in anticipation of awards for Mrs. Trump’s recent documentary debut, were apparently divisive from the very beginning, opening with a relatable anecdote about living in Chicago with her husband when he was still a State Senator, before either of them ever dreamed that they would soon make history, he by becoming the nation’s first Black President and she by starring in a best-selling big picture. “Something was off,” shared the source, “It just didn’t sound like the Melania we know.”

Even verifiable anecdotes were the subject of revision as staffers got to work, such as in the case of the story of when Mrs. Trump quickly discovered how much she and her film’s director, Brett Ratner, had in common after they met in a walk-in pantry at their mutual friend Jeffrey Epstein’s annual Fourth of July Human Barbecue and Naked Twister Tournament. “We were both looking for ketchup—and a way to avoid Prince Andrew,” the speech read. “I knew right away, I like this guy.”

“Usually you try to keep this sort of thing pretty boilerplate, so it works no matter what winds up happening on the night,” a member of the speechwriting staff told the Daily Beast. “You know, thank the director and your costars, your spouse, the tech mogul who indirectly gave you a $30 million payoff for the film.” Rather than playing things safe though, they noted, the speech ran down a very specific list of awards the First Lady appears to believe she’ll be receiving, including Best Documentary, Best Soundtrack, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress Reluctantly in a Supporting Role, and a puzzling reference to the “first-ever Academy Peace Prize.”

One crucial point that didn’t hamper the First Lady’s enthusiasm was that, since the documentary was released in 2026, it won’t be eligible for awards until next year’s Oscars.

Despite Mrs. Trump’s longtime support of anti-bullying causes, the speech featured multiple uncharacteristically bitter paragraphs containing sporadically capitalized insults directed at “the Hollywood haters and losers,” including Robert De Niro, George Clooney and, curiously, all three of the animated KPop Demon Hunters, whom it referred to as “a mess.” It also contained a lengthy diatribe directed at the Academy for denying Mrs. Trump a Lifetime Achievement Award, despite the film’s narrow five-week run in cinemas.

“There are a lot of crooked people in the Academy,” the draft read, “And we’re going to look into that. We don’t want people who don’t love our First Lady voting, so we’re looking into how it happened with the mail-in voting. We’re not going to sign anything until it’s figured out.”