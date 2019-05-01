BOTTOMS UP
The Corkcicle Stemless Wine Glass Is Great to Drink Out Of — And Makes a Great Gift
Need a quick and easy gift for your mom this year? Look no further than this insulated, stemless wine glass. The Corkcicle Stemless Glass can be used for anything, from a morning coffee to a glass of wine out on the deck. It’s the perfect add-on gift to a nice bottle of wine, something a mom would surely appreciate, no matter what kind of mom she is or stage of motherhood she’s at. It comes in a multitude of colors (like metallic copper, sparkly black, and even faux wood) and is even one Scouted writer’s favorite way to drink basically anything like “coffee, water, mulled wine, non-mulled wine.” The Corkcicle Stemless Glass has ergonomic flat sides and a non-slip, silicone bottom so it won’t spill or fall over even if you’re sticking it into the sand at the beach or propping it up on an armrest. Plus, the spill-resistant lid is great for avoiding wasted wine if you happen to knock it over.
