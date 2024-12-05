U.S. News

The Crucial Clue That Shows UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Is Not a Trained Assassin

AMATEUR MISTAKE

“Not a real pro. Just a willing assassin, which is rare these days,” according to a special forces operator.

Michael Daly
Michael Daly 

Special Correspondent

A photo illustration of surveillance footage of the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/NYPD

The gunman was not a trained assassin.

A professional killer would not have used a gun that would have jammed after every shot.

Someone more adept would also have stepped closer to the unsuspecting health insurance CEO Brian Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. A trained killer would then have fired either a shot at his head or several closely grouped bullets into the middle of his back, in the center mass “kill zone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not a real pro,” a special forces operator said. “Just a willing assassin, which is rare these days.”

Cops Close in on Grinning Suspect in UnitedHealth Exec SlayFRANTIC SEARCH
Liam Archacki
Suspected shooter

Other than his excessive distance from his target, the gunman certainly gave the impression of being more than your usual street shooter when he assumed a wide stance, calmly raised the gun in two gloved hands and fired the first shot.

Moderators Delete Reddit Thread as Doctors Torch Dead CEONO COMMENT
Sean Craig
Reddit

But then the gun jammed.

Either by law enforcement or military training or simply by experience, the gunman knew exactly what to do. He immediately tapped the bottom of the magazine at the butt and pulled back the slide. The spent round fell to the sidewalk and the next bullet was jacked up into the chamber.

Suspected Shooter
Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect from a Manhattan hostel. NYPD

The gunman fired again only for the pistol to jam again. He tapped and pulled once more, but either that failed to clear the gun or his nerves had begun to fray. He repeated the motion and fired a third time.

Who Is the E-Bike Assassin Who Killed Brian Thompson?DAY OF THE JACKAL
Ben Sherwood
Brian Thompson shooter illustration

He otherwise remained calm as he stepped away from his mortally-wounded target. He did not lose his cool and begin to run until he passed from the sidewalk to the street.

Racing down a passageway to the next block, he started to make more mistakes than expected from someone so focused on making a quick getaway that they had brought a silencer and face mask. Police believe he left behind a cellphone along with a water bottle he purchased earlier at a nearby Starbucks.

UnitedHealth Exec’s Assassin Left Cryptic Clue at the SceneGETTING WARMER
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Brian Thompson assassin.

But he was able to make a getaway on an e-bike that he had parked on the next block. He had apparently equipped it with a battery, which he was seen carrying on surveillance video an hour earlier in the pre-dawn darkness.

Back at the post-shooting scene, NYPD crime scene investigators examined the spent shell casings and three unexpended rounds the gunman left behind. One of the spent rounds was inscribed with the word “DELAY.” A live round bore the word “DEPOSE.” Other words may have been on the two other spent rounds, but had been burned off when fired. Words might also have been on rounds still in the gun.

Reward poster
Liam Archacki/The Daily Beast

Whatever message, if any, the gunman intended to leave, he certainly had meant to fire the round marked “DEPOSE” but had not only because of the unprofessional jam.

The single words caused detectives to consider that the gunman may have intended a reference to a book titled DELAY, DENY, DEFEND - Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.

Another theory that they’re weighing is the gunman may be somebody who holds a grudge against Thompson’s company because of a rejected claim, possibly one that led to the loss of a loved one. UnitedHealthcare is even worse than most insurance companies in this regard, turning pain into profit, grief into gold.

“We have one million suspects,” a detective said only partly in jest.

An expert in facial recognition told The Daily Beast that a surveillance photo from a hostel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan may be enough to lead police to the man they believe to be a willing assassin. The charge will be the same as if he were a professional killer.

With Ben Sherwood

Michael Daly

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

MichaelDalynyc

michael.daly@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
us newsUnitedHealthcare CEO’s Assassin Left Cryptic Clue at Scene of Grisly Slaying
Yasmeen Hamadeh
us newsMedical Subreddit Deletes Thread on UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Murder as Users Slam His Record
Sean Craig
politicsLindsey Graham Rapidly Reverses His Take on the Hegseth Allegations: ‘None of It Counts’
Sean Craig
politicsBill Clinton Gives Dems Blunt Truths–And Reprimands Biden
Harry Lambert
media‘Morning Joe’ Guest Hits Back After Host’s On-Air Apology to Fox News
William Vaillancourt