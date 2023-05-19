The Daily Beast Reporters Win 2023 Deadline Club Awards
CONGRATS
Roger Sollenberger and Michael Daly’s articles for The Daily Beast are among the winner’s of the prestigious 2023 Deadline Club Awards. At the Harvard Club of New York City Thursday night, Sollenberger took home the award for best Reporting by Independent Media for his investigation into Republican nominee in the 2022 United States Senate election in Georgia, Herschel Walker, which included revelations including “‘Pro-Life’ Herschel Walker Paid for Girlfriend’s Abortion.” At the event, Sollenberger’s piece was described as “excellent investigative work that drove the national conversation and had an impact on a highly consequential congressional election. This was reporting that every other major outlet had to follow.” Daly received the award for best Newspaper or Digital Local News Reporting for his Feb. 2022 piece, “The Inside Story of How the NYPD Cracked the Michael K. Williams Overdose Case,” which delved into the heartbreaking death of the 54-year-old The Wire star. The awards, which span 36 categories, honor the best of New York City journalism in print, radio, television and online.