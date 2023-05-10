The Daily Beast Wins 4 New York Press Club Awards, Including ‘Gold Keyboard’
CONGRATULATIONS!
The Daily Beast has won four prestigious prizes in the New York Press Club Awards for Journalism 2023. Senior reporter Roger Sollenberger scooped the organization’s highest award, the Gold Keyboard, for his series of influential exclusives about Georgia Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker. Senior editor and writer Tim Teeman won two awards, the first for feature reporting for his story on trans teens, their parents and doctors in Alabama fighting back against a slew of anti-trans bills. Teeman’s second award was for arts criticism, and his review of the drama-beset Funny Girl revival on Broadway starring Beanie Feldstein. Special correspondent Michael Daly won a national crime reporting award for his reporting on the investigation into the death of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams. The awards will be presented at the club’s annual awards dinner on June 5.