Third Teen in Tessa Majors Murder Case Turns Himself In: Report
A third teen suspect turned himself in on Wednesday in relation to the stabbing murder of Barnard College first-year student Tessa Majors, according to NBC New York. The teen, identified in media reports as 14-year-old Luciano Lewis, has reportedly been charged with first and second-degree robbery in connection with what authorities have called a “robbery gone wrong” in Morningside Park on Dec. 10. His arrest comes days after a second teenager, Rashaun Weaver, was charged with murder. The first suspect, Zyairr Davis, 13, was arrested on charges of murder just days after Majors’ body was found. Authorities have alleged the teenagers tried to rob Majors of her cell phone as she was walking through the park at about 6:30 p.m. and Weaver stabbed her with a knife when she tried to hold on to her phone. Another suspect, age 13, has been charged in family court.