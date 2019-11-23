GIFT PICK
Scouted Gift Pick: A Versatile, Affordable, Classic Cashmere Sweater from Everlane
What it is: The Everlane Cashmere Crew Sweater. At $100, the Cashmere Crew from Everlane feels more luxurious than the price tag portrays. The bulk of the sweater is made from 100% cashmere, with a touch of nylon and elastane in the cuffs for stretchiness. The Grade-A Inner Mongolian cashmere is known to be more durable and to pill less, which means it's a great option for even the busiest of bees. The sweater comes in a multitude of colors (17 to be exact) so you can easily give it to multiple people on your list without feeling like your repeating. It's truly a versatile sweater that anyone who receives it will enjoy for years to come. There's a men's version for $130, as well.
Who to gift it to: Your mom who has had the same sweater since 1980. Your brother who just started a new job and needs something other than button-downs to wear. Yourself, because who doesn’t need a versatile, easy-to-wear sweater in their collection?
The Women's Cashmere Crew
