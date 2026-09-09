This Is Why Trump Is Addicted to Unhinged AI Slop: Author

President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts have a method behind the madness, according to his biographer.

The 80-year-old president has turned Truth Social into one of his defining presidential pastimes, filling the platform with a mix of AI fantasies, furious rants against his enemies, and policy announcements, venturing into territory no president has before.

An analysis from the Daily Beast, which has chronicled Trump’s extensive Truth Social rampages, found the president posted more than 1,000 times last month, using AI to imagine himself giving George Washington a tour of his new White House ballroom, award himself the nation’s highest military honor, and boast about an attack on Iran that never happened.

The posting sprees have fueled fresh calls to remove the president via the 25th Amendment amid longstanding questions about his mental acuity.

Speaking on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, Trump biographer Michael Wolff noted, “The social media strategy is something that was... very precisely developed and developed in an interesting way.”

“This is not done by the White House... this is done by a kind of... squad of, you know, guys in their basement who the... Trump team encouraged—sometimes gave...financial resources too—and they just sit there, and their job is to make Trump memes,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles.

The 80-year-old president, mired in bad polls and his administration’s quagmire in Iran, appears to be increasingly turning to AI posting sprees to escape his real-world troubles. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

He argued that the strategy “worked out incredibly well” during the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, when Trump and his MAGA allies made Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a prime target of their social media attacks.

“Ron DeSantis became a subject of incredible mockery,” Wolff said, while Trump was cast as “the dominant figure against Ron DeSantis as the weak and fading figure.”

Trump himself touted his supposed social media victory over DeSantis and credited his own platform in October 2023.

Resharing a New York Times article titled “How Ron DeSantis Lost the internet,” Trump declared, “It was TRUTH(Social) that was so powerful!”

Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race after finishing nearly 30 points behind Trump in the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Wolff, who has written four tell-alls about Trump, argued, “They have every reason to go back to this kind of stuff... to use Donald Trump’s platform to promote this kind of stuff because they found it actually works, and maybe it works because it is one of those other things that breaks down the self-seriousness of politicians, the earnestness, the dullness... of political culture.”

But the strategy has also backfired on numerous occasions, including when Trump posted a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes and an image of himself as Jesus.

Natalie Harp—the president’s favorite White House aide, 35, who earns $150,000 a year as an executive assistant—is widely credited with helping Trump’s social media output, including getting him to approve cringeworthy AI-generated images and videos, then logging into his account to post or share them en masse.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.