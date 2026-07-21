This Moment Proves Trump’s Brain Is Pure Porridge

President Donald Trump’s mind is past the point of no return, political analyst David Rothkopf argues.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Daily Beast Podcast, the political guru discussed the latest example of what he describes as the president’s fractured mental state, where his answer to a reporter’s question about his war on Iran prompted more confusion than clarity.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

“What we’re doing now is we’re ending any chance where they can have a nuclear missile,” Trump told reporters on Sunday, shortly after arriving at Joint Base Andrews following his trip to the FIFA World Cup final, where he was unceremoniously booed—twice.

“If you look at it, after a week and a half... not four weeks, a week and a half, two weeks, we stopped them from, probably—but I don’t want to have the word ‘probably.’ Thank you very much, everybody."

Host Joanna Coles asked if Rothkopf could interpret what the president was trying to say in his puzzling conclusion to his answer, but the political expert explained it away as the president’s brain being “pure porridge at this point.”

“And it is even more porridgey, it’s a more watery porridge,” he said. “But when you get to the end of a long day, he’s just exhausted, and he can’t think straight.”

Trump loitered awkwardly on stage as Spain celebrated their World Cup victory. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rothkopf highlighted how Trump also loitered on stage during Spain’s trophy ceremony at the World Cup, despite his friend, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, trying desperately to escort him away while Trump clapped at the celebration.

“But then he goes off to this thing, and he’s asked about the war, and he goes, in his brain: ‘I know, I have an answer,’” the political expert explained. “‘Something about nuclear, something about I had to do this, something about they’re the bad guys, something about this’ll be over soon.’”

However, Rothkopf theorized that Trump’s brain “misfired,” causing him to say these things in “random order.”

“Because... there’s no file retrieval going on in his brain anymore at this point,” he said. “And... then they lead him away to the plane because he obviously can’t be exposed to the public. That’s why... you guys have written about it.”

“His public schedule is next to zero because any time he gets in front of a camera, he embarrasses himself, he embarrasses the country, he offends somebody, he says something he shouldn’t say. And it happens when things are planned, when they’re not planned, around the clock,” Rothkopf continued. “He is his own greatest liability at this point.”

The political guru went on to explain how Trump is “extraordinary” among other political leaders because he has “no heart” and “no empathy,” citing his apparent indifference to the loss of U.S. servicemembers in his war on Iran.

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, who was killed in Trump's deeply unpopular war in Iran. Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

“He cannot relate to human beings in the way a human being does,” he said.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.