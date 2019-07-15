CHEAT SHEET
#DOINGTHINGS
Get Up to 50% Off Outdoor Voices Activewear and Do More With Your Summer
New research shows that loving what you’re wearing can positively influence your behavior, so finding activewear that makes you feel great can give you the motivation you need to start doing things. Whether you’re trying to go for more morning jogs with your dog or just want to feel more on top of the world doing yard work, Outdoor Voices has you covered. The It Girl of athletic brands is in the midst of their OV Extra Sale, which only happens twice a year. Tops, bottoms, and sneakers for both men and women, in both classic and seasonal colors, are up to 50% off until tomorrow only. Included in the sale are best-selling pieces like the 3/4 Warmup Leggings, with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry during your sweatiest classes and structured paneling for an effortlessly chic look during your post-workout smoothie run. The Merino T-Shirt is perfect for summer activities with its thermoregulating, body temperature stabilization fabric keeping you cool and odor-free during the hottest part of the day. When Tyler Haney founded Outdoor Voices in 2013, she basically reinvented the matched-set trend for workout outfits that effortlessly take you from the gym to the grocery store. Use the OV Extra Sale to put together your own customized head-to-toe look, pairing the Merino T-Shirt in Goji Berry (or the long sleeve version) with the 3/4 Warmup Leggings in Flamingo and the Spalwart Marathon Trail sneakers in Rust, which have treaded rubber soles that make you feel like you’re walking on air. Shop the sale before it all runs out. (It always does.) | Shop at Outdoor Voices >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.