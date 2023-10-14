CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Thomas Gambino of Mafia Dynasty Dies At 94
‘MAFIA PRINCE’
Read it at New York Post
Thomas, “Tommy,” Gambino, the son of mafia crime boss Carlo Gambino, has died at age 94 from natural causes. He was convicted for racketeering and served time in prison for four years between 1996 and 2000. He was also charged for enterprise corruption alongside his brother in 1992 and ended up with a plea deal to pay $12 million in restitution and fines. He sold the trucking businesses he owned with his brother as part of the deal. Described as a “quintessential Mafia prince of New York City,” Gambino lived in the Upper East Side for many years with his wife, Frances, daughter of mafia boss Tommy Lucchese, and their son.