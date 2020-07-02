Man Who Got COVID at Party Warned It’s ‘No Joke.’ He Died the Next Day.
A California man, diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a party, took to Facebook to admit his own “stupidity” for ignoring social distancing guidelines—and died the next day. Thomas Macias, 51, wrote that it had been a “very painful experience” to realize he’d put his family’s health at risk because of his own “stupidity” in attending a party in June. “This is no joke. If you have to go out wear a mask and practice social distancing… Hopefully with God’s help I’ll be able to survive this,” he wrote. The next morning, Macias was hospitalized and put on a ventilator, but he died within a matter of hours. “I think what he wanted people to know, this is a real thing,” his brother-in-law Gustavo Lopez told NBC News. “It's serious, and it kills people.” Macias reportedly suffered from diabetes and had practiced social distancing before the party. Lopez said a friend of Macias who also attended the party notified him afterward that he had been diagnosed with the virus but didn’t believe he could spread it because he was asymptomatic.