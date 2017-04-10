Thousands of Hungarians Rally to Save Soros University

Thousands of Hungarians took to the streets Sunday to protest a bill that could force out one of the country’s major international universities. Demonstrators urged the president to veto the bill on Monday, when he is due to sign it, warning that the ouster of George Soros’ Central European University would mean a crackdown on civil society. The bill was passed last week by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, and protesters directed their ire at the party, at times chanting, “Fidesz is dirty!” and “Here is the end, Viktor.” The protest has been described as one of the largest to take place during Orban’s seven-year rule, with organizers putting attendance at about 70,000. The potential closure of the university has also caused concerns in the U.S. and Europe, with the U.S. State Department reportedly sending diplomats to Budapest to discuss the situation with the Hungarian government.
