Three Democrat Lawmakers Join Louisiana Bill Opposing Trans Care for Minors
VETO-PROOF
Armed with a veto-proof majority and the backing of three Democratic senators, the Louisiana legislature has passed a bill that would ban gender affirming care for transgender minors in the state. The legislation would ban hormone treatments and puberty blockers for transgender children, as well as gender affirming surgeries, despite the fact none have taken place in the last several years, The New York Times reported. Three state senators—Katrina Jackson, Gregory Tarver and Gary Smith—broke with their party to advance the legislation. John Bel Edwards, the state’s Democratic governor, will likely have no say on the bill’s passage due to its support in the legislature. If it passes into law, Louisiana would become the 18th state with restrictions on gender affirming care for minors.