Three Killed in Fourth of July Block Party Shooting
SENSELESS
Three people were killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday, police said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 1 a.m. arrived to find a scene of carnage, with three victims already lifeless and seven others suffering from gunshot wounds. “Early information indicates a holiday block party may have been going on when the shooting erupted,” the Gary Police Department said in a statement. The victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 27, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The seven people wounded were transported to local hospitals. There was no word on any arrests made as of Tuesday morning.