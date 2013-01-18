Time Warner Cable Bans Gun Ads

In President Obama’s gun-control speech, he said the only way things will change is if those in power start doing “something to protect our communities and our kids.” Time Warner Cable is among the first company to respond to the call, announcing on Friday a companywide ban on ads showing semiautomatic weapons and guns pointed at people. “If it’s essential to a business owner to show this kind of imagery in their commercials, there are other advertising options in the marketplace,” a TMC statement read.