CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Tired’ Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Gotta Take a Break’ After Burglary
REST UP
Read it at Page Six
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she’s throwing in the hat for a bit to recover “physically and emotionally” after her Los Angeles home was burglarized while she was in New York preparing to host Saturday Night Live. “Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter. On Thursday, two men in hoodies and gloves entered the “WAP” singer’s home, nabbing $300,000 to $400,000 in cash, electronics and jewelry, according to Page Six. “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” the rapper added. Police have yet to announce an arrest but they do have video evidence of the incident.