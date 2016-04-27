TN Gov Signs Bill Allowing Therapists to Refuse LGBT Service

CHEAT SHEET
Tennessee's Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signed a bill Wednesday allowing counselors and therapists to refuse clients based on their beliefs—a law that critics say will allow service providers to reject LGBT clients. The law, known as HB1840, gives therapists and counselors immunity from liability should a client be turned away for conflicting with the provider's "sincerely held principles." The state has recently seen a wave of controversial proposals: Earlier this month a top state legislator withdrew her proposal for an anti-transgender bathroom bill, and Gov. Haslam also vetoed a bill making the Holy Bible his state's official book.