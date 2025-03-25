Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
Today’s Hottest Group Text? Hillary Clinton’s, No Doubt
VINDICATION
Less top-secret military disclosures, more side-eye emojis.
Eleanor Clift
Published
Mar. 25 2025
4:49PM EDT
Opinion
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters
Eleanor Clift
eleanorclift
eleanor.clift@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
Jon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
Politics
Jeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
White House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini
Politics
Stunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet