Trumpland

Today’s Hottest Group Text? Hillary Clinton’s, No Doubt

VINDICATION

Less top-secret military disclosures, more side-eye emojis.

Eleanor Clift
Eleanor Clift
Opinion
Hillary Clinton waving on top of a blank Gmail email
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters
Eleanor Clift

Eleanor Clift

eleanorclift

eleanor.clift@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsJeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWhite House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsStunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet