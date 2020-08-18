Top NBC Executive Ron Meyer Ousted After Alleged Affair With Actress Charlotte Kirk: Report
ABRUPT DEPARTURE
NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer abruptly departed the network Tuesday after disclosing that he’d been extorted after settling a lawsuit with a woman with whom he’d had an affair, according to a report. NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said Meyer “acted in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values” in a Tuesday statement. The woman with whom Meyer made the settlement is actress Charlotte Kirk, who was at the center of former Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara’s 2019 departure, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meyer reportedly disclosed his prior involvement with Kirk to NBCUniversal executives last week, and said that their relationship had been “brief and consensual.” Meyer said in a statement Tuesday that he “made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me.”