The Bestselling Products of 2022, As Bought by Scouted Readers

We recommend hundreds of editor and customer-approved products each week here at Scouted, but while some are well-received by our fantastic readers, others are not. We, of course, like to keep an eye on what our audience likes and wants to buy so that we can keep churning out content that's worth your time—and products that are worth your hard-earned cash!). Despite rising inflation this year, our readers still bought a lot of awesome products through our recommendations.

In honor of ringing in the new year (and waving a very fond well to 2022), we decided to take a look back at our top products that Scouted readers purchased in 2022. Whether you’re looking for a fresh pair of noise-canceling headphones, a budget retinol serum, or a detoxifying sauna blanket, take a cue from fellow Scouted readers and shop these top-selling products of the year.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket I’ve been a shopping editor for almost a decade now, and this detoxifying, calorie-burning, and mood-boosting infrared sauna blanket is probably my favorite product discovery of all time. You can read more about it here. Buy At HigherDOSE $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lululemon Align Pants Lululemon is one of Scouted reader’s top three favorite brands. While our readers love to buy a slew of different products from the premium activewear brand, the Align Pants are a consistent hit. Find out why here. Buy At Lululemon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

SugarBear Sleep Gummy Vitamins Our staff writer, Erica, fell in love with these non-habit-forming sleep aid gummies this year, and so did our readers. Read the full review here. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket Flint & Tinder’s Waxed (and lined) Trucker Jacket has been a top performer for Scouted since we first reviewed it back in 2020. Check out the full review here. Buy At Huckberry $ 298 Free Shipping | Free Returns

DeskCycle Under-Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser Our readers (and editors!) are always looking for ways to get in a workout without putting in much effort, and the DeskCycle Bike Pedaler is the perfect device to get the job done while working from home. Full review here! Buy At Amazon $ 229 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Deeps Sleep Patches It turns out that many of our readers seem to need a little extra help hitting the hay, as these sleep-enhancing patches from Deeps were a huge hit. Check out our writer’s comprehensive review here. Buy At Deeps $

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector I am always searching for the next best thing to in-office beauty treatments like Botox and fillers, and this serum is the closest topical product I’ve found. You don’t have to take my word for it, though; just check out the before and after photos and glowing customer reviews. The full review is here! Buy At Murad $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Emergency prep gear was a huge hit for Scouted this year—and understandably so. This water-filtering straw is a must for bug-out bags and emergency kits, and it’s only about $20. Check out our review of LifeStraw’s full-size water bottle here. Buy At Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer This affordable neck and shoulder relaxer has been a top-selling product among Scouted readers for over two years now. See why our editors also love too here. Buy At Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mop Slippers I’ve found some serious gems on Amazon over the years, but looking back on all of the random purchases I’ve made, my mopping slippers are probably my most cherished score to date. They allow you to simultaneously mop your floors and add to your daily step count. Read more about them here. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

