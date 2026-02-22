Top Trump Goon Leads MAGA Meltdown Over U.S. Olympic Snub

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has gone for gold in the race to be offended by the Winter Olympics.

Canada’s Connor McDavid was honored as the overall MVP of men’s ice hockey on Sunday for his record-setting point scoring, despite his team’s 2-1 loss to the U.S. in the tournament’s final.

Cheung, 43, seemed to take this personally. “RIGGED!” he posted on X, alongside a photo of the history-making Olympian. He continued: “@usahockey’s Jack Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck should have been named co-MVP’s for their heroics.”

Connor McDavid won MVP for scoring a record 13 points over the course of his Olympic tournament, and Steven Cheung wasn't happy. X/@StevenCheung47

Cheung’s attacks have previously been described by Trump biographer Michael Wolff as “vituperative comments, which Trump likes.”

Responding to Cheung’s post, a self-proclaimed “Conservative Republican” wrote on X: “Wait what? The USA team didn’t get the MVP??”

Another quipped: “MVP is the new participation trophy, eh?”

A third who claims he doesn’t “play well with libs” raged: “How in the hell can a losing team have the most valuable player of the game? Did some United States court appointed lawyer, and liberal idiot get involved? This makes about as much sense as timu Obama does every time he opens his dang mouth. Please Lord let it make sense!”

Following America’s Olympic gold win on Sunday, the official White House X account ominously shared a photo of a bald eagle standing atop a felled Canada goose. The image was in response to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Saturday post stating, “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game."

Ice hockey seems to have risen to the top of the MAGA agenda, with the White House sending out an incendiary post. X/@WhiteHouse

President Trump himself seems oddly fixated on ice hockey at present, having woven the topic into multiple rants which, at face value, seem disconnected from the sport.

Last month, Trump was asked about the potential strengthening of U.K.-China business ties while at the Melania premiere, and he somehow found a way to make it about Canada’s national winter sport.

“Canada’s not doing well; they are doing very poorly, and you can‘t look at China as the answer to this,” he said.

Trump, 79, added: “I know China very well, President Xi is a friend of mine, I know him very well…The first thing they’re going to do is say you are not allowed to play ice hockey anymore. That’s not good. Canada’s not going to like that."

Over a week later, Trump repeated his bizarre hockey claims during a 300-word-long Truth Social rant about the building of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit.

“Now, on top of everything else, Prime Minister Carney wants to make a deal with China — which will eat Canada alive," Trump squeezed into his unhinged monologue.

Donald Trump has repeatedly and bizarrely warned that Canada's closer ties with China will culminate in ice hockey being 'terminated' for the country. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president warned: “The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.”

Ice hockey aside, the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics as a whole have triggered a torrent of MAGA meltdowns. The president and his minions have hit out at multiple Olympians, with JD Vance even calling for athletes to keep their mouths shut rather than insult his boss.