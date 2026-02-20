Trump Attack Ruined U.S. Olympian’s Winter Games

The conservative freakout that President Donald Trump directed at skier Hunter Hess for saying he felt conflicted about representing the U.S. wore on him, the Olympian said.

After Hess, 27, said at a news conference earlier this month that competing for the U.S. “brings up mixed emotions,” Trump complained about the “total loser” on social media.

“Very hard to root for someone like this,” the 79-year-old posted on Truth Social, adding that it was “too bad” Hess was on the U.S. team. MAGA outrage promptly followed.

On Friday, after qualifying for the freeski halfpipe final, Hess told reporters how that affected him.

“It was probably the hardest two weeks of my life,” he said, according to The Athletic. “I’ve never been subject to that type of criticism before.”

Many of Trump’s self-described patriotic fans either called for Hess to leave the country or admitted they wouldn’t be rooting for the U.S. team. Florida Sen. Rick Scott said certain Olympians should be stripped of their uniform.

Hess’ teammate, Birk Irving, said the deluge of negativity was “really pretty taxing” on his mental health.

But Hess said his teammates helped pull him through.

“Team USA has really helped me get back on my feet,” said. Their messages, he explained, “meant the world to me.”

Hess also rolled with the punches in part by changing his Instagram bio to read, “A real loser.”

Hess on Friday finished qualifying in the fifth spot out of 25 competitors.

Hess competed in the men's freeski halfpipe final run on Friday. JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

“I definitely wear it with some pride,” the injury-plagued athlete said of that result. “I’m just so, so lucky to be here in the first place and to be representing Team USA. Whatever I can do to make my friends and my family and my country proud, I’m happy to do.”

In the Friday night final, Hess missed the podium; American Alex Ferreira won gold.

Hess wasn’t the only U.S. Olympian to upset conservative culture warriors.

Figure skater Amber Glenn also made known her concerns about the Trump administration.