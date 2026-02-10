U.S. Olympian, 27, Hits Back After Trump, 79, Calls Him a ‘Loser’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, one gift that never gets old is a classic, thoughtfully chosen bouquet. While there are many flower delivery services to choose from, Bouqs is a standout choice. Its flowers are sourced directly from the farm, meaning no middleman, less time in transit, and blooms that stay fresher longer. Each arrangement is cut to order and arrives in bud form, so you and your love can watch the flowers blossom right before your eyes. Not sure where to start?

Supernova Anemones Bouquet See At Bouqs

The Valentine’s Day Arrangement is a stunning mix of pink and red roses, carnations, and alstroemeria. It’s sweet, beautiful, and a meaningful way to let them know how much you love them. If you’re looking for something otherworldly, the supernova of red and pink anemones is an eye-catching piece. Plus, thanks to their extra layer of petals, they look much fuller than regular anemones. Whichever bouquet you land on, don’t wait too long. These arrangements go fast, and you’ll want them there on the big day.