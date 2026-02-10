U.S. Olympian, 27, Hits Back After Trump, 79, Calls Him a ‘Loser’
American freestyle skier Hunter Hess has hit back at Donald Trump after the president called him a “real loser.” Trump, 79, lashed out at the 27-year-old after he admitted to having “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at the Winter Olympics, adding to a growing number of Team USA athletes who have spoken out against the administration’s policies. On Monday, Hess responded to Trump’s comments in an Instagram post. “I love my country,” he said. “There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better. One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out.” He added: “The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever. I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete. Thanks to everyone for their support.” The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has said that athletes are facing increasing abusive messages, and credible threats are being reported to law enforcement.