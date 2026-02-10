Cheat Sheet
U.S. Olympian, 27, Hits Back After Trump, 79, Calls Him a 'Loser'

Martha McHardy 

Published 02.10.26 5:02AM EST 
hunter hess
American freestyle skier Hunter Hess has hit back at Donald Trump after the president called him a “real loser.” Trump, 79, lashed out at the 27-year-old after he admitted to having “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at the Winter Olympics, adding to a growing number of Team USA athletes who have spoken out against the administration’s policies. On Monday, Hess responded to Trump’s comments in an Instagram post. “I love my country,” he said. “There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better. One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out.” He added: “The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever. I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete. Thanks to everyone for their support.” The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has said that athletes are facing increasing abusive messages, and credible threats are being reported to law enforcement.

Republican Governor Hopeful Suspends Campaign After Daughter Dies
Laura Esposito 

Published 02.09.26 6:42PM EST 
Jeff Johnson of Minnesota
A Minnesota gubernatorial candidate is suspending his campaign after his daughter was fatally stabbed. Jeff Johnson, a Republican and former St. Cloud City Council member, left the race after his daughter, 22-year-old Hallie Tobler, was stabbed on Saturday. Authorities suspect her husband, Dylan Tobler, 23, is responsible for the stabbing. Police responded the night of Feb. 7 to reports of a medical emergency at the couple’s locked apartment, where they found Hallie Tobler dead and her husband suffering from what are believed to be self-inflicted stab wounds. “Based on the investigation, it is believed that (the husband’s) injuries are self-inflicted and that he is the person responsible for Hallie’s injuries and death,” St. Cloud police said. Dylan Tobler was hospitalized and is in stable condition. “There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family,“ the Republican Party of Minnesota wrote on Facebook. “The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy.”

These Farm-Fresh Bouquets Are a Valentine's Day Gift That Never Goes Out of Style
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.04.26 2:20PM EST 
Published 02.04.26 2:11PM EST 
Farm-fresh pink rose bouquet from Bouqs held against a coral background, perfect for Valentine's Day gifting
As Valentine’s Day approaches, one gift that never gets old is a classic, thoughtfully chosen bouquet. While there are many flower delivery services to choose from, Bouqs is a standout choice. Its flowers are sourced directly from the farm, meaning no middleman, less time in transit, and blooms that stay fresher longer. Each arrangement is cut to order and arrives in bud form, so you and your love can watch the flowers blossom right before your eyes. Not sure where to start?

Supernova Anemones Bouquet
The Valentine’s Day Arrangement is a stunning mix of pink and red roses, carnations, and alstroemeria. It’s sweet, beautiful, and a meaningful way to let them know how much you love them. If you’re looking for something otherworldly, the supernova of red and pink anemones is an eye-catching piece. Plus, thanks to their extra layer of petals, they look much fuller than regular anemones. Whichever bouquet you land on, don’t wait too long. These arrangements go fast, and you’ll want them there on the big day.

Former Child Star Dies at 33
Vic Verbalaitis 

Published 02.09.26 6:12PM EST 
Blake Garrett
Blake Garrett, a former child star best known for his role in the 2006 film How to Eat Fried Worms, died on Sunday at the age of 33. His mother, Carol Garrett, confirmed his death to TMZ and said that the family is still awaiting the autopsy results to determine an official cause of death. Carol told the outlet that Garrett went to the emergency room in Oklahoma last week after he had been experiencing intense pain, where he was later diagnosed with shingles. She added that he may have tried to self-medicate to deal with the pain, and thinks his death could have been an unfortunate accident. She also told the outlet that he had been sober and doing well living in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born in Austin, Texas, he had a slate of early leading roles in local productions of Aladdin and His Magical Lamp and Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute. In 2006, he played the character Plug in How to Eat Fried Worms, for which he earned a Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast.

Lindsey Vonn Reveals Cause of Crash That Crushed Olympic Dream
Catherine Bouris 

Published 02.09.26 9:56PM EST 
Lindsey Vonn
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn shared an update to social media after a devastating crash 13 seconds into her Olympic final on Sunday destroyed her chances of becoming the oldest ever skier to win an Olympic medal. In an Instagram post, Vonn, 41, revealed the cause of the crash, which resulted in a complex tibia fracture that will require multiple surgeries to fix. “I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash,” Vonn said. “My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever,” she added, heading off further speculation that an ACL injury acquired nine days prior to the event contributed to the incident. “While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets,” Vonn wrote. “Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself.” She ended her post with a powerful message for her fans, writing, “I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly. Life is too short not to take chances on yourself.”

This Vitamin C Skincare Deserves a Spot on Your Shelf—Up to 56% Off
Published 02.05.26 12:29AM EST 
TruSkin vitamin C facial serum bottles arranged on an orange background, showcasing a three-step skincare routine for brightening and anti-aging
Frigid air and dry heat can seriously wreak havoc on your skin. TruSkin keeps you looking radiant and youthful with effective, nourishing serums free of sulfates, fragrances, and unnecessary additives. And you’re in luck! TruSkin is slashing prices by up to 56% on its most-loved vitamin C products. Stock up now—this limited-time pricing ends on 2/15.

Finding a vitamin C serum that actually works and doesn’t irritate your skin can be tough. TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum is the #1 rated vitamin C serum on Amazon and backed by over 100,000 glowing, five-star reviews. It’s formulated with a gentle, more stable form of vitamin C that lasts longer on skin, paired with a nourishing blend of vitamin E, aloe, and hyaluronic acid to support brighter-looking, deeply hydrated skin. Right now, the perfectly travel-sized 1-oz bottle is 50% off for the first time ever.

Vitamin C Serum 2oz
Dermatologists swear by retinol (reduces fine lines), niacinamide (strengthens the skin barrier), hyaluronic acid (hydrates), and squalane (locks in moisture). TruSkin brings this all-star lineup of skincare heavy hitters together with vitamin C into a rejuvenating formula that delivers noticeable results in a single step.

Vitamin C Super Serum Plus 2oz
Everyone wants to combat visible signs of aging and this bundle makes it easy. It includes three facial serums—Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Retinol Serum. When used together, they support a more radiant, youthful-looking complexion.

Age Defying Face Serum Trio
Kid Rock's MAGA Tour Addresses Cancellation
Muskaan Arshad 

Updated 02.10.26 3:04AM EST 
Published 02.09.26 5:55PM EST 
Kid Rock
Organizers of Kid Rock’s music festival, Rock the Country, are finally addressing the cancellation of one of its shows. Various artists dropped out of the Anderson, South Carolina, festival date after it was announced that Kid Rock would be the headliner of Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl Halftime Show. The artists included co-headliners Shinedown and rapper Ludacris. “Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn’t meet the standard they deserve,” Rock the Country said in a statement Monday, after axing the show over the weekend. The organizers added that “Rock the Country was created to unite people together through music,” and that they were “truly disappointed we won’t be bringing the show to Anderson.” There are seven more shows slated for the rest of the year. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, and Lynyrd Skynyrd have stayed on the festival’s lineup.

Rock the Country statement
Amazon Delivery Drone Crashes Into Apartment Building
Muskaan Arshad 

Published 02.09.26 2:56PM EST 
articles/2013/12/02/are-amazon-s-drone-plans-just-a-fantasy/131202-haglage-drone2-tease_zmmvfh
An Amazon delivery drone took a wrong turn right into an apartment building. The crash occurred just two weeks after Amazon’s drone delivery service was temporarily suspended in Texas and Arizona following testing crashes. No one was hurt, but the drone was destroyed in the accident. For Cesarina Johnson, it was the first time she’d ever seen the futuristic device in action, and she pulled out her phone to record. Amazon began using drones to deliver packages in October of last year, after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. Johnson ended up catching the Amazon MK30 drone mid-crash. In the video, she is heard saying, “Oh s--t! Oh god! Man down.” She described the scene to Fox 4 news, “The propellers on the thing were still moving, and you could smell it was starting to burn.” According to witnesses, firefighters and an Amazon worker arrived to deal with the remnants of the flying machine, cleaned up the scene, and stowed them onto a truck bed.

The Daily Beast's Guide to Everything D.C. Is Now on Substack
The Daily Beast
Updated 02.10.26 2:27AM EST 
Published 02.09.26 1:00PM EST 
The Daily Beast's The Swamp is now on Substack.
The Swamp, the Daily Beast’s indispensable guide to what’s really happening in D.C., is now on Substack. The stories (and the scandals) from the Capitol never stop flowing; the Swamp brings you these must-know headlines, glorious gossip, and real scoops on a daily basis.

One day a week, you’ll get a deep dive into who is warring and who is winning as Washington mud-wrestles with a full MAGA takeover. And every weekday, The Swamp will deliver must-know information and an agenda-setting dispatch–if you pride yourself on being hyper-informed about political movement, this digest is a must-read.

Sign up here and be among the first to dive into The Swamp.

Singer Divorces 'Bones' Producer After His Emails Surface in Epstein Drop
Muskaan Arshad 

Updated 02.09.26 2:39PM EST 
Published 02.09.26 2:38PM EST 
Barry Josephson
Singer Brooke Josephson announced she is divorcing her husband, Bones producer Barry Josephson, as new emails shed light on the extent of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The singer, 46, said on Instagram Saturday that she “was not aware of Barry’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during [their] entire marriage.” According to the newly unsealed documents, Barry, 49, received loans from the late financier on at least two occasions totaling more than $300,000. The records show that the men exchanged frequent emails, including about women. In one troubling correspondence in 2011, Epstein asked Barry if he knew any amazing women in their early 20s to act as an assistant. Barry then replied, “I have ‘the’ girl. Young, attractive, insane rack.” Earlier this month, Barry told Variety that he cut ties with Epstein after getting to know him better. But when pressed on when that was, the producer hung up on the call. Brooke, who wed Barry in 2007 and shares two children with him, said they separated in December 2024. She asked for privacy in her post. “I respectfully request privacy and prayers for our children and I during this time,” she said.

Explore Sensory Play With This Six-Piece (and 60% Off) Sex Toy Kit
Scouted Staff
Published 02.03.26 7:53PM EST 
Lovense Lover Set displayed with toys and accessories including vibrator, massager, feather tickler, blindfold, and wrist cuffs in a romantic Valentine's Day setting
This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the default chocolate and uninspired rose bouquet, and opt for a gift that lets you and your partner explore deeper pleasure, communication, and intimacy (and that doesn’t die in a week or give you a stomach ache). The Lover Set from Lovense is guaranteed to make sparks fly, toes curl, and beds rock—this Valentine’s Day and beyond.

This six-piece kit comes with three toys and three accessories. The Lush 4 delivers slow, deliberate G-spot stimulation, while the hands-free Gush 2 penis massager is perfect for teasing and edging. Then, there’s the Kraken Masturbator, which is soft and endlessly flexible, wrapping every inch of the penis for enhanced sensation. To really add some magic to the mix are the feather tickler, wrist cuffs, and blindfold accessories.

The Lover Set
Take turns giving in, hands restrained and vision stolen, using the feather tickler for teasing foreplay before the toys take over. Both the Lush 4 and Gush 2 can be controlled via an app, unlocking endless ways to play like syncing with music, sound, and even video for a fully immersive experience.

For a limited time, the Lover Set is just $249—normally priced at $629 (that’s a whopping 60 percent off). But don’t let the fun end there. Lovense is running a Valentine’s Day sale, offering up to 58 percent off sitewide.

Olympic Star Takes On Trump After He Trashes Fellow Athlete as a 'Loser'
Martha McHardy 

Published 02.09.26 12:31PM EST 
Chloe Kim
Snowboarder Chloe Kim rushed to her fellow Olympian’s defense after President Donald Trump labeled freestyle skier Hunter Hess “a real loser” in a vicious attack. The two-time Olympic snowboard halfpipe gold medalist said Trump’s words resonated personally as the daughter of immigrants. “We need to lead with love and compassion, and I’d love to see more of that,” said Kim, 25, who is chasing a historic third straight Olympic gold. “Obviously, my parents being immigrants, this one hits pretty close to home. I’m really proud to represent the United States, but I also think we are allowed to voice our opinions.” Trump lashed out at Hess after the Team USA athlete said he had “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. “There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of and think a lot of people aren’t,” Hess said. “If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. But just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean that I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.” Hess is one of several Olympic athletes who have spoken out against Trump and his aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.

Flights Canceled as Entire Country Runs Out of Jet Fuel Thanks to Trump
Harry Thompson 

Published 02.09.26 12:19PM EST 
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House in Washington, United States, on January 27, 2026.
Cuba has told international airlines it won’t be able to refuel their planes, as supply dries up following President Trump’s military operation in Venezuela. Deliveries to the island nation have been choked off by Washington, after it took control of Venezuelan exports following the abduction of dictator Nicolás Maduro and encouraged Mexico to withhold supply. Stocks in the communist-run country are due to run out on Tuesday, its government said, according to Reuters. Cuba is reliant on oil from Venezuela—its top supplier until recent disruptions—receiving barrels in exchange for sending security personnel and other assistance to Caracas. Airlines from the U.S., Panama, and Mexico are expected to be the hardest hit by the shortage. The disruption is expected to strain the country’s already-frail tourism industry, which endured an 18-point decline in visitor numbers last year and is struggling to recover from Covid-19, The Financial Times reports. It added that Cuba has not received any oil since early January when it got a shipment from Mexico, and that swathes of the island’s business are subject to U.S. government trade restrictions.

