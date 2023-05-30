MLB Star Apologizes After Sharing Video Endorsing Anti-LGBTQ+ Boycotts
‘HURTFUL’
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass is backpedaling after sharing an Instagram video calling on Christians to boycott Target and Bud Light for their “demonic” Pride campaigns this year. In a brief statement on Tuesday, Bass said, “I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that.” He added that he’d spoken with his teammates about the situation. “I apologized [to] them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward,” he said. “The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That's all I have to say.” The Blue Jays said that “individual player sentiments are not representative of the club’s beliefs” in a statement to the Toronto Star. The video, shared on Bass’ Instagram Story on Monday, was originally made by a creator called Ryan Miller, who in it explains “the reason biblically why I believe Christians have got to be boycotting” companies like Target and Bud Light.