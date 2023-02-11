Toronto Mayor Resigns After Newspaper Reveals Affair With Staffer
TORY OUT
Toronto Mayor John Tory stepped down from office Friday just hours after the Toronto Star released a report alleging he had engaged in a relationship with a former staffer in his office. At a press conference, Tory apologized to his constituents and his family, and called on the city’s integrity commissioner to conduct an investigation into the relationship. The initial story reported that Tory was involved with a 31-year-old adviser on his team, a relationship that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tory’s legal team later confirmed to the Star that there was a relationship —though they did not provide an identity—and said it was mutually ended earlier this year. His resignation comes in his third term as mayor; he was initially elected to the office in 2014.