Thousands of Troops Will Stay at Capitol Due to Trump Trial Assassination Threats, Says Report
STICK AROUND
Thousands of National Guard troops have reportedly been ordered to remain at the U.S. Capitol this week after federal law enforcement officials intercepted threats to assassinate or attack lawmakers to disrupt Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to the Associated Press, some 7,000 troops will stay in place after officials found messages which talked about attacking members of Congress when they head in or out of the Capitol complex during Trump’s upcoming trial. Law enforcement officials also reportedly fear the return of armed protesters to the Capitol when Trump’s Senate trial on a charge of inciting a violent insurrection begins Feb. 8, so the troops have been told to stay. According to AP, some troops are expected to remain in D.C. until mid-March. More than 130 people have been charged for their roles in the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6.