Trump, 79, Bestows Even Cringier New Nickname on Himself

“Mr. Tariff” has just adorned himself with a royal upgrade.

President Donald Trump, 79, declared himself “The Tariff King” in a Truth Social post shared late Friday night. His self-coronation comes after he threatened to punish countries that don’t support his Greenland grab with new tariffs.

“I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump said during an unrelated White House meeting on rural healthcare on Friday.

Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Before posting the bizarre tariff king meme, Trump bragged about the “great financial numbers” in the economy, although it’s unclear what exactly he is talking about.

“Our Country has never done better!” he posted. “So many people ask me the reason for this and I tell them, in just one word — TARIFFS! We’ve taken in Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, with virtually No Inflation, and our national security has never been as strong as it is today. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.”

Donald Trump brags about "great financial numbers" on Truth Social Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

While tariffs brought in $236 billion to the U.S. Treasury last year, the revenue has not necessarily translated to a thriving economy, especially in the court of public opinion.

A new CNN poll indicates that the economy will be the top issue for voters entering the midterm elections. The report found that 64% of people believe that Trump has not done enough to reduce the price of everyday goods.

An activist protesting outside the Supreme Court on November 5, 2025 as the high court was set to hear arguments on the legality of Donald Trump's tariffs. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Meanwhile, 55% of people believe that the economy has worsened since he took office last year. CNN further reported that most respondents view Trump’s first year as a failure and believe that he has the wrong priorities.

The Trump Administration’s latest attack on the Fed threatens to tank markets and worsen the economy. Trump has been pressuring Jerome Powell into cutting interest rates, despite the bank’s doubts that it would benefit consumers. As Trump opened a flimsy investigation into the renovations being made on the Federal Reserve building, his aides reportedly “freaked out” about the potential effects on the bond market.

Donald Trump nominated Jerome Powell to Fed chair in 2017, but has spent the past several months attacking and insulting him. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions—or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation,” Powell said in a video defending himself following the probe news.