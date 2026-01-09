Trump, 79, Slathers Bruised Hand in Makeup for His Favorite Show

Donald Trump showed off his trusty 10-second makeup routine with his camouflaged bruised hand making a cameo on his favorite TV show on Thursday evening.

Trump’s cosmetic handiwork was captured during a pre-recorded interview for Fox News’ Hannity, filmed in the White House.

The 79-year-old’s eternally bruised hand got airtime when he reached over to shake host Sean Hannity’s hand before their MAGA-friendly exchange.

An X post by the White House proudly demonstrated the fresh coat of thick cosmetic concealer the president had applied to his problematic hand.

Trump has used mismatched color concealer in an attempt to disguise his bruised right hand for months, as chronicled by the Daily Beast.

Despite the White House repeatedly claiming the bruising on his right hand was caused by persistent hand-shaking, the president finally suggested another cause for the ongoing bruising and also his swift cosmetic routine in a New Year’s Day interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Trump said he self-medicates with 325 milligrams of aspirin daily, and refused to follow his doctor’s advice to take a lower dose because he had been following the same regime for 25 years.

“I’m a little superstitious,” Trump told the Journal. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

A common dose of aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke is 81 milligrams, a quarter of the dose apparently taken by Trump. “They’d rather have me take the smaller one,” Trump said. “I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising.”

Channelling an influencer sharing their get-ready-with-me beauty routine, Trump told the Journal of his hand concealer, “I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds.”

During December, Trump was regularly spotted with bandages on his right hand.

On Christmas Eve, the president’s left hand also had bluish discoloration, which poked a hole in Leavitt’s meet and greet theory as Trump uses his right hand to shake hands.

Trump’s intense aspirin regime was called out at the time by Jonathan Reiner, CNN’s medical analyst and Dick Cheney’s former heart doctor.

“Why is the president taking an unorthodox dose of aspirin?” Reiner asked.

“And the media has published many photos of his right hand—and now maybe his left hand—with this chronic bruise. The White House has said that this is related to chronic aspirin therapy. So if you’re bruising a lot and your doctor says you’re on too much aspirin, why wouldn’t you go down to the lower dose? It makes no sense to me.”