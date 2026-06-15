Trump, 80, Gingerly Descends Air Force One Stairs

Donald Trump made a production of walking down the stairs of Air Force One.

The president had just arrived in Évian-les-Bains, France, where he is attending the G7 summit alongside some of the country’s closest allies: France, Canada, Germany, Italy, the U.K., and Japan.

Trump, 80, traveled to the meeting from over the border in Geneva, Switzerland, where Air Force One had landed, and he was greeted by the country’s federal president, Guy Parmelin.

Trump was forced to take his time as he walked down the air stairs. Martial Trezzini/Pool via Reuters

He touched down fresh from his big UFC party on the White House’s South Lawn, which was named Freedom 250 in honor of the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, but which just happened to fall on his own birthday.

It didn’t end until after 1 a.m. on Monday morning, and Trump didn’t get on Air Force One until about 3 a.m.

As he jetted across the Atlantic, his Truth Social account sprang into life at around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and he landed and disembarked the jet less than four hours later.

How much sleep the president had had as he walked down the air stairs is not clear.

He did so gingerly, however.

Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump in Geneva. Martial Trezzini/Pool via Reuters

The president took each step slowly, and when he reached about a third of the way down, he paused to steady himself before stepping onto a small landing.

His left hand remained connected to the banister for the duration of his descent.

Asked for comment by the Daily Beast, White House communications director Steven Cheung recycled a favorite statement, saying, “You must be f---ing blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk.”

Trump has often been caught appearing to doze off during Oval Office and Cabinet meetings, and even during sports events. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump’s shaky stair walks have become a recurring theme in his presidency. They were on show at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in January and again following his disastrous appearance at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

He infuriated fans by causing lines outside the stadium, was booed as he approached, and was booed when his face appeared on the Jumbotron.

Then, as he returned to AF1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, he struggled to walk in a straight line.

Trump has been pictured multiple times with large bruises on his hands, and even more often with a thick layer of concealer over the bruises. The Daily Beast/Getty

While out of power, Trump ruthlessly laid into his predecessor, President Joe Biden, who left office at the age of 82 but whom Trump labeled “Sleepy Joe” and mocked for appearing unstable on his feet.

Trump is the oldest person to ever be sworn in as president and admitted in September that he had been fearful of having a stumble on the stairs

“Every day, the guy’s falling down stairs,” Trump told military generals at the time. “I’m very careful. You know, when I walk downstairs—like I’m on stairs like these stairs—I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record.”

Trump’s swollen ankles have been visible in various meetings with world leaders. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The following month, it became clear that it was still on his mind, saying in October, “We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening. The chances of his walking down those stairs successfully were slim.

“And I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall.”