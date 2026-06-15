Manic Trump, 80, Unravels in Overnight Air Force One Meltdown

A sleepless Donald Trump went on an all-night posting spree as the 80-year-old flew to Europe for crucial talks.

The president had already been up past 1 a.m. ET so he could watch his cringe UFC event at the White House, which just so happened to coincide with his 80th birthday.

Trump then left Washington, D.C., for Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One for a flight to France to attend the G7 summit.

Trump, who has a tendency to fall asleep during public events, seemingly did not use the transatlantic flight to recover from his birthday celebrations and instead decided the best use of his time would be ranting on Truth Social.

The president posted the Truth Social meltdown at 3:57 a.m. ET. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The first outburst arrived just before 4 a.m. ET, when the president renewed his desperate push for his Save America Act to be passed by Congress.

Trump is now stating that he will not support a renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a controversial surveillance authority used by intelligence agencies, unless the bill requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and largely banning mail-in ballots is attached to it.

The SAVE Act, which would completely overhaul the election process ahead of the midterms, already lacks enough support to clear Congress and has virtually no chance of being added to any FISA renewal.

Just over two hours later, Trump continued his posting spree by promoting a book by conservative author Eric Metaxas at 6:14 a.m.

Donald Trump was up until the early hours watching the UFC event at the White House. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Seconds later, Trump sent another post praising the UFC event at the White House as “incredible” while blasting forecasters who predicted it would be severely hindered by turbulent weather.

“The weather was scheduled to be horrendous, and it turned out to be PERFECT! So much for weather predicting,” Trump posted. “Most people have never seen anything like that kind of human speed and power before. The White House has never looked more beautiful. The setting was unsurpassed! Congratulations to Dana White and his unbelievable UFC. One of the most exciting days in the history of our fabled White House!”

The still-awake Trump then turned his attention to promoting two other events celebrating the 250th anniversary of America.

At 6:32 a.m., the president urged people to attend the shambolic Freedom 250 live concerts, scheduled to begin on June 24, after a host of acts pulled out upon learning the event was essentially a pro-Trump rally.

Trump announced that country singer Lee Greenwood would perform his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” at the June 24 rally, with tenor Christopher Macchio and the U.S. Army and Marine Corps bands also appearing as replacements for performers who dropped out.

Donald Trump boards Air Force One en route to Evian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 Summit hours after watching the UFC event. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The president effectively made himself the headliner of the celebrations after others refused to be associated with them. In a 6:34 a.m. post, Trump wrote that he will appear at a July 4 rally at the newly repainted and refilled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to deliver a speech.

“There will be incredible flyovers and airshows featuring our top military pilots and equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss,” Trump added. “To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching what will be the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation’s Capital. Do not miss it.”

Donald Trump posted several rants while flying to France aboard Air Force One. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump concluded his spree at 6:38 a.m. with a bizarre rant claiming former President Joe Biden’s border policies caused a spike in car insurance rates because “TENS OF MILLIONS of criminals, including over 13,000 STONE-COLD MURDERERS, poured into our Country from Prisons and Jails, from Mental Institutions and Insane Asylums.”

“Needless to say, they were NOT always the safest drivers! Car Insurance Premiums rose to RECORD HIGHS, forcing law-abiding American citizens to subsidize the ‘free-riding’ Biden illegals,” Trump added.

Trump, who is on course to become the oldest sitting U.S. president in history, has a habit of staying up all night posting on social media.

On Sunday, The New York Times published a report suggesting the 80-year-old takes extensive measures to project more youth and vitality than he actually possesses, including insisting on taking calls and holding meetings late into the night.