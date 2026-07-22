Trump, 80, Hit by Devastating Poll on His Mental Sharpness

A new poll shows that many Americans perceive President Donald Trump’s mental sharpness to be shockingly low.

In the Strength in Numbers poll, 46 percent of surveyed Americans rated the president’s mental sharpness as “poor.”

The poll was conducted from July 14-17 and surveyed 1,514 U.S. adults.

Former President Joe Biden received similar results, with 50 percent of surveyed Americans rating his mental fitness as “poor” in the same poll.

While the president, 80, leads Biden in positive ratings—38 percent rated his mental fitness excellent or good to Biden’s 24 percent—the poll contradicts statements made by Trump’s staff.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast that the oldest man to be inaugurated is “the sharpest and most accessible President in American history.”

“President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people,” he said.

Despite Trump’s weaponization of Biden’s age throughout the 2024 campaign cycle, in which he frequently used the nickname “Sleepy Joe” for his opponent, Americans are paying more attention to the president’s current cognitive and physical state.

The poll signaled distrust in the president. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

He has also caught media attention for his bruised and swollen hands, expanding “cankles,” restless nights of TruthSocial rants, and impromptu naps on the job.

Ingle also said that Trump “is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises.”

The poll says otherwise, highlighting several other points of contention for Americans.

The president’s net approval on prices and inflation is -42, and only eight percent of Americans reported things were “going well” in the country.

Furthermore, 51 percent of the survey participants blamed Trump and his administration for the current gas prices.