Trump, 80, Starts Race to Election With Social Media Meltdown

Donald Trump spiraled into an unhinged Labor Day weekend posting spree in an apparent attempt to win back MAGA voters for the midterms.

What began as a familiar Trumpian tour of immigration, trade and needling the Democrats soon devolved into something much stranger. In 48 hours between his first post on Saturday, the 80-year-old president ricocheted between threats against Iran, attacks on Canada, midterm boasts and grievances against his political foes, while repeatedly using AI to cast himself as a conquering military hero, a peer of the Founding Fathers, and even the man redrawing America’s borders.

By the time the posting spree ended Monday night, Trump’s profile—which he uses as a kind of semi-official political channel—had turned into a surreal blend of foreign policy, MAGA grievance and self-mythologizing.

One of six maps Trump shared, showing his preferred name for New Mexico. Truth Social / Donald Trump

He shared this map right after. Truth Social / Donald Trump

After his first post, about Spain, at 9:24 p.m. Saturday, Trump fired off 107 more posts before his final message at 9:27 p.m. Monday—an average of roughly 2.2 posts an hour, with bursts of several posts in a single minute.

Regular programming took a noticeable turn into unhinged territory with the mini-rant about the European nation. “So sad what is happening in Spain, a country with ZERO control of its Border. WOW!” Trump posted, referring to the country’s migrant crisis.

Hours later, he took a shot at a familiar target. “Canada’s (currency) Dollar imbalance with the U.S. is unacceptable. It has been that way for years - but no longer!” he wrote.

Then another: the Democrats. “Dumocrats CHEAT. Why won’t they approve Voter I.D.? Proof of Citizenship?” he said, referring to his Save America Act stalling in the Senate.

Trump shared this image, after having earlier depicted himself as Hulk Hogan. Truth Social / Donald Trump

He also posted an image of himself alongside George Washington on horseback. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Washington visited Trump’s gold-washed Oval Office, too, in the president’s imagination at least. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Immigration, relations with Canada, and Trump’s gripes with the Democrats are at least political issues, though. But it wasn’t long before Trump got personal.

“Even this jerk is beginning to get it!” he posted on Sunday at lunchtime, sharing the first of many AI-generated images.

This particular piece of slopaganda showed a depiction of Trump critic and silver screen legend Robert De Niro holding up a red T-shirt with the words “Trump is my president” on it.

It is unclear whether the 80-year-old president knew the image of Robert De Niro was fake before he shared it.

It is unclear whether the 80-year-old president knew the image of Robert De Niro was fake before he shared it. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Things got markedly weirder after this. A couple of hours after the De Niro jibe, Trump shared an AI image made to look like an oil painting of an historical scene.

The image has three bizarre elements. Trump is in military attire despite the fact that he is an infamous draft-dodger. He is also on a horse. And he is on a horse alongside an adoring George Washington.

Trump likes to post self-aggrandizing images of himself alongside the Revolutionary War hero. In fact, he spent Sunday afternoon indulging his obsession with the Founding Father.

The aging president followed the horseback depiction with one of Washington sitting beside him in the Oval Office, captioned, “President Washington visits President Trump.”

Trump's AI slop parade included a jab at Barack Obama. Truth Social

Trump shared this bizarre rendition of an Iran map. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Some Lake Ontario garble followed, then Trump continued his AI flight from reality with more truly unpresidential posts, editing a ‘Trump 2024’ cap onto Joe Biden’s head, a tasteless image of the Titanic sinking, superimposing his face onto Hulk Hogan’s body, casting himself as the commander of a bizarre dystopian robot army, putting himself at the helm of a spaceship, rechristening New Mexico to “New America,” and laying claim to the moon.

One of Trump’s posts showed an apparently AI-generated design board for a Space Force uniform that seemed to borrow design cues from the evil Galactic Empire in Star Wars.

Another was a random throwback to his photo-op as a McDonald’s employee in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Around 3 p.m., he still wasn’t done, posting a map of Iran alongside a map of Iran designed to resemble a bust of his head.

Around this time, he put away the AI-slop machine to attack Michigan Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell, who dared to push back at his renaming of Lake Ontario.

He declared the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Donald Trump offered no explanation for several of his Truth Social posts. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“Upon his death, I gave Congressman John Dingell, the Royal Sendoff, MAXED OUT! His wife, Debbie Dingbat, called me and thanked me profusely, while crying uncontrollably,” he began, giving the widowed Democratic congresswoman a derogatory nickname.

He continued: “She couldn’t believe I would do such a nice thing! Since then, she says nothing but bad about your favorite President, ME! Every time I see that Third Rate Loser ripping me, I’m amazed, because I’m a loyal person, I don’t do things like that but, that’s OK — It’s Politics. However, it shouldn’t be that way!”

After sharing a load of dodgy graphs proving his economic brilliance, Trump then shared an AI image of U.S. fighter jets bombing Kharg Island, an important seaport for Iran’s oil exports.

He then shared two images of him alongside Transformer-like futuristic bots. “Give them nightmares,” was the text on one of the AI images.

He referenced his war in Iran a lot. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Following this, Trump talked up his ballroom project, sharing an actual photograph of himself at the site.

More utter AI-drivel followed before he capped his hours-long posting spree with a glowing tribute to his very own Mar-a-Lago estate. “The Mar-a-Lago Club is considered, by everyone, to be the Best in the World. It also serves as our unparalleled Southern White House, free of charge. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote alongside a photograph of his tacky Florida bolthole.

This ode to his favorite place on earth marked the end of a 37-post Truth Social barrage.

But the Mar-a-Lago post clearly reminded him of his love of golf, as, just two hours later, the president was posting videos of himself driving down the fairway. “He is a great golfer, wins all the time, but an even better President!” he humbly added in a caption, quoting an unknown fan of his golf skills.

Trump mixed his bizarre brand of diplomacy with videos of himself golfing. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

At 8 p.m. Sunday he unleashed his own bizarre personal ranking of former American presidents. Unsurprisingly, he put himself at the top of the list as “The Greatest” of all time. He shared the same ranking last month. “Great” status was bestowed upon Woodrow Wilson. Despite this nod, Trump posted another image the same day, claiming the same president “broke America” through his “bureaucracy.”

After reposting the ranking on Sunday, he attacked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with another slop post. In it, he barks “get up, Governor” as he and Carney play ice hockey. Calling Carney “governor” is part of Trump’s “Canada as the 51st U.S. state” gambit.

Right after, he posted another computer-generated image of himself, this time bashing a map of Iran with a U.S.-themed mallet. He then declared the Strait of Hormuz “new U.S. territory” before returning to his ambitions to rename New Mexico.

Trump re-shared a ranked list of U.S. presidents. Surprise, surprise: he dubbed himself the greatest. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

He also shared a slop depicting a “United States Space Force.” Truth Social

“Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA. So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!” he wrote alongside an AI-generated clip of him vandalizing a road sign to ‘rename’ the state.

More bombing slop preceded some links to favorable news coverage, a video of Trump admonishing a female reporter, the president helping to plug a book about himself, and an endorsement, bringing the insane Sunday posting spree to a close.

He was up bright and early on Labor Day with more of the same, though. He started by defending his Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool hatchet job, trumpeting his D.C. makeover generally, attacking more political opponents and talking up his own signature bills.

Trump’s “human printer,” Natalie Harp, is known to do much of the tech-illiterate president’s posting for him. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

About two hours into Monday’s Truth Social spiral, he was back onto his map obsession. At 11.42 a.m., he shared a fake United States Geological Survey map showing New Mexico renamed as New America.

He proceeded to share six more doctored maps showing the change, with his frenzy culminating in yet another map, this time showing the whole of North America, including Canada and Denmark’s Greenland, as well as Mexico covered by a U.S. flag.

In the space of a minute he then deviated into attacking Iran before sharing an AI-generated image of himself defeating Hulk Hogan in an arm wrestling match.

Former President Barack Obama was next in Trump’s sights. “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the greatest president of them all?” a caption on an image of Obama looking into the mirror says. Trump is looking back at Obama.

Trump dictates his desired posts to aides, and they post them for him. Clive Mason/Getty Images

He then re-shared some of the same AI nonsense from a day earlier before showing clear worry about the midterms in a Labor Day post. “Happy Labor Day to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, and Dumocrats who will do anything possible to destroy our Country,” he said, before adding that the Republican Party was set for a landslide victory in November.

He followed this with another missive aimed at Canada. He warned Canadian aircraft company Bombardier that it can no longer sell in the U.S. unless it moves its manufacturing south of the border.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!” he ranted. “If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank’.”

He then shared archive footage of him at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks. This appeared to be an attempt to abate criticism after he said on Sunday that he had labored alongside construction workers in the wake of the attacks in 2001. “We worked long and hard, but it was just so terrible and so hopeless,” Trump said.

He also posted this Labor Day message. Truth Social / Donald Trump

He posted this wild slight on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Truth Social / Donald Trump

He moved on a couple of hours later to defend the Christopher Columbus statue outside the Eisenhower Building in D.C., before uploading a compilation of clips that compared his treatment of the Armed Forces with that of Obama and King Charles of the United Kingdom.

He then appeared to become possessed by a teenage boy, sharing a six-minute UFC highlight reel set to rousing music. He then shared the video a second time with an X post attached. “They thought it was an easy fight…until the real beast woke up….” it read.

By 8 p.m. he was ranting about oil and nukes. “Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran. Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon. It will all happen quickly, and Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon. MAGA!” he wrote.

He followed this with some videos bragging about his perceived successes in home-buying and mortgage rates, then what was supposed to be a rousing message about never quitting. This clip came from a clunky, verbose speech he gave to young people at the White House in June 2018.

Trump was in slopaganda overdrive. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Trump was a central character in many of his posts. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Trump alongside Transformer-like robots. Truth Social / Donald Trump

This is how Trump finished his bumper long weekend of posting.

The president took his Truth Social posting habit to a new extreme last month, sharing more than 1,000 posts—roughly 33 posts a day.

Natalie Harp, his utterly devoted aide, has long been credited with helping craft his bonkers Truth Social posts by feeding him potential posts she finds online and across right-wing websites. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000.

Trump’s latest Truth Social posting spree comes as Republicans panic about the upcoming midterm elections amid the president’s abysmal approval ratings.