Trump Administration Imposes Visa Restrictions on Six More Countries
The Trump administration announced that it is curbing legal immigration from six more countries, with officials saying they do not meet security standards, the Associated Press reports. The plan is not a complete travel ban, but immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania will face new restrictions in obtaining certain visas—including one for people sponsored by family members or employees—to come to the U.S. The diversity visa program, which makes up to 55,000 U.S. visas available through a lottery system, is also affected. President Trump is expected to sign a proclamation on the restrictions as early as Friday. This comes after the administration imposed similar restrictions on seven countries, including five Muslim-majority nations. Sudan and Kyrgyzstan are Muslim-majority countries, while Nigeria is split about evenly between Christians and Muslims but has the fifth-largest population of Muslims in the world.