Trump and Rudy Giuliani Discussed a ‘Preemptive Pardon’: Report
BEG YOUR PARDON?
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s top lawyer as he attempts to overturn the election results through a series of haphazard lawsuits, discussed a preemptive pardon with the outgoing commander-in-chief, according to The New York Times. Giuliani has yet to be convicted or charged with a crime, but was under investigation last summer for his business dealings in Ukraine, as part of the scandal that led to Trump’s impeachment, according to the Times. “He’s not concerned about this investigation, because he didn’t do anything wrong and that’s been our position from Day 1,” Robert Costello, Giuliani’s lawyer, told the Times. Last week, Trump pardoned Lt. General Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who was convicted of lying to the FBI as part of Robert Mueller’s probe on the Trump campaign’s Russia ties.