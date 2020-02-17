Trump Attends Stephen Miller’s Wedding at His Hotel in Washington
Hopefully he managed to negotiate a good price. Stephen Miller—President Donald Trump’s senior adviser—tied the knot at a Trump-owned hotel on Sunday evening, with the president in attendance. Miller is the architect of Trump’s most hardline immigration policies and is one of the few remaining staffers from Trump’s 2016 campaign. He married Katie Waldman, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, at Trump International Hotel in Washington. The White House confirmed in a statement that Trump was at the ceremony following his return from the Daytona 500 in Florida, which was later postponed due to bad weather. Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, who is a senior adviser to David Friedman, the United States ambassador to Israel, officiated, according to The New York Times.