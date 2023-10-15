Read it at AP
Attorney General Jeff Landry has won the Louisiana governor’s race, flipping the state for the GOP after eight years with a Democrat in the governor’s mansion. The Associated Press called the race late Saturday, with Landry winning more than 51 percent of the vote. Backed by Donald Trump, Landry has made headlines for throwing his support behind conservative causes like banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, and cracking down on “sexually explicit” books in libraries. He will be replacing Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards next year.