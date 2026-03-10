Trump Finds New Way to Disrespect Fallen Heroes After Hat-Gate

President Donald Trump was absent at the dignified transfer of the seventh U.S. service member killed during his war in Iran after facing a backlash following his attendance at a transfer just days earlier.

The transfer of U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, who died on March 8 from injuries sustained in an Iranian attack on an air base in Saudi Arabia, took place on Monday night at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware.

It was attended by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine attend a dignified transfer of the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Pennington. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Notably absent was the president, who previously ruffled feathers during his appearance at the dignified transfer of six U.S. soldiers killed in Kuwait when he opted to wear a Trump-branded baseball cap with “USA” emblazoned on the front and “45-47″ on the side.

According to the president’s schedule and press pool reports, Trump was traveling back to Washington D.C. from Florida at the time of the transfer. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The president’s sartorial choice during Saturday’s dignified transfer drew significant criticism, particularly from Democrats like California Governor Gavin Newsom, who posted footage on X and wrote, “Take your hat off, you disgusting little man.”

Republicans also criticized the decision, including former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele writing, “This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity or appreciation for the moment. It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason. Take your damn hat off!!”

Others pointed out that the hat broke military custom for those in civilian dress, highlighting guidance from the Veterans of Foreign Wars department that, for military funerals, “it is appropriate (and a visible sign of respect) to remove the hat or headdress and place it over your heart.” Based on publicly available images, no other U.S. president has worn a baseball hat during a dignified transfer.

Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of six U.S. soliders on Saturday in one of his own hats. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The official White House @RapidResponse47 account shared footage of the transfer on X, tagging Vance and noting his attendance, writing of Sgt. Pennington, “May God grant eternal rest to this American hero, be with his family, and forever bless the United States of America.”

Pennington, 26, was the seventh U.S. service member killed in retaliatory strikes conducted by Iran after the U.S. and Israel began their campaign against the country on Feb. 28.

Pennington enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 92Y, unit supply specialist, in 2017. U.S. Army

Pennington, a Kentucky native, was stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 1 when it was struck, dying from his injuries a week later. He was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade based at Fort Carson, Colorado.

“Sgt. Pennington was a dedicated and experienced noncommissioned officer who led with strength, professionalism and sense of duty,” said Col. Michael F. Dyer, commander of the 1st Space Brigade.

Pennington will be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.