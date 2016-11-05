Trump Brings Baby On Stage at FL Rally

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump bizarrely brought a woman’s baby on stage at a Tampa rally on Saturday, kissed it, held it up to the crowd and proclaimed it a “future construction worker.” He then handed the baby off before beginning his speech. The baby, who did not look particularly happy, reportedly belonged to a woman in the crowd. It was not clear if the baby wanted to be a construction worker one day. After returning to the stage, Trump praised the baby's parents, saying "they did a great job." "That's an early Trump fan," he said as the baby was carried away.