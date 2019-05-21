Trump Brings Up Man Wearing Brick Wall Suit During Pennsylvania Rally

During his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Monday evening, President Trump took some time to bring up a crowd member who was decked out in a full suit that resembled a brick wall. With the audience chanting “Build the Wall” as the president promised them hundreds of miles of wall at the border, he noticed the man and called for him to come on stage. “Get him up here!” he shouted. After posing with the man and embracing him, the president noted that the man said he was from San Diego. “And as you know, in San Diego, it’s going up and now it’s up!” Trump added, claiming that California “wanted the wall so badly” but now insist they “didn’t want the wall in the first place.”