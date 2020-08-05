Trump Campaign Takes Irrational Fear of Mail-In Ballots to Next Level by Suing Nevada
GOING POSTAL
The Trump campaign has escalated its baseless campaign against mail-in ballots by suing the state of Nevada, which plans to carry out November’s presidential election almost entirely by absentee voting. Trump and his advisers have waged war on the safe voting method, claiming with absolutely no evidence that it somehow makes elections more vulnerable to voting fraud. The campaign’s suit against Nevada claims statewide voting by mail is unconstitutional, stating: “In short, AB4 effectively postpones and prolongs Nevada’s 2020 general election past the Election Day established by Congress.” On Monday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill that vows to provide every voter with ballot by mail and limit the number of in-person polls. The decision came after the state’s decision to hold June’s primary by mail because of to the still-raging coronavirus pandemic.